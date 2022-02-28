Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31. Pioneer Bancorp has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $276.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

