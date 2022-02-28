SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,560 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,560 ($21.22) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.65) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.82) to GBX 1,450 ($19.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.46) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.84) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,373.36 ($18.68).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,284 ($17.46) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market cap of £15.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.