DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 28th (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive’s (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 28th. DoubleDown Interactive had issued 6,316,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $113,688,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DDI opened at $12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 11.69. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

