Tenneco Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tenneco by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tenneco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

