Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

