Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OR. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.20. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 2,277.78%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

