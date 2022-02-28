Insider Buying: Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) Insider Purchases £3,850 in Stock

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) insider Dan Poulter bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($5,235.96).
Kanabo Group stock opened at GBX 6.88 ($0.09) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.97. Kanabo Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.53 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 31.20 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £25.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28.
Kanabo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
