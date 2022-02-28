Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ViewRay, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

