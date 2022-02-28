SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Raised to C$33.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.17.

SSRM opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 6.39. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$17.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

