Raymond James Lowers 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.93.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.58. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

