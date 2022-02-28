Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.94 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$47.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

