Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.88.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$27.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.03. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

