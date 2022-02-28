Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will announce $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $138.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $140.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

