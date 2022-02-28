Critical Review: Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $33.62 million 2.28 $8.45 million $0.30 10.23 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 3.09 $670.11 million $2.44 5.01

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 29.77% 9.57% 1.32% Chimera Investment 71.47% 13.61% 3.14%

Volatility & Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Chimera Investment 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.58%. Chimera Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Chimera Investment beats Lument Finance Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

