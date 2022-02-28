Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $808-819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.66 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.860-$1.880 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 431,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,672. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

