Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.30 Million

Analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $105.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $464.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $78.81 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

