Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $41.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.37.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

