Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.48-11.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.165-12.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.34 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 guidance to $7.51-7.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.10.

Shares of INTU traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $487.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

