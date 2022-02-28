Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.93-6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.93. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Life Storage stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.18. The company had a trading volume of 701,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.14. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.