-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 61,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.