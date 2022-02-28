-$0.27 EPS Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tango Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 61,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,110. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.