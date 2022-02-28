Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2-9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Polaris stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.73. 787,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,598. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.54.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.02%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

