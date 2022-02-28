Avalanche Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $72.89 or 0.00192777 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $17.94 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00356177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00059742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 246,067,573 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

