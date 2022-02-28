Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.
Shares of GHC stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.91. 22,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Graham has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.28%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Graham by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.
Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.
