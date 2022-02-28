Graham (NYSE:GHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.91. 22,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,498. Graham has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Graham by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Graham by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

