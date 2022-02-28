Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $239,933.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $357.59 or 0.00945223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 21,947 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.