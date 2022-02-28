Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 3,539,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,751. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.98, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

