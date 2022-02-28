Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.15 million and $669.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.99 or 0.06909133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00273322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.00806672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00072188 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00397396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.77 or 0.00215964 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,206,712 coins and its circulating supply is 36,089,399 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

