Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,027,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

