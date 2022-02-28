Elitium (EUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.01 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $69.01 million and $641,645.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

