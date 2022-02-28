Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $209.84 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $209.84 million and $28.71 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.30 or 0.06891590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.66 or 0.99788927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,243,558 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.