Decentral Games 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.75 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $136.07 million and $2.75 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.30 or 0.06891590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.66 or 0.99788927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00046013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 411,907,084 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

