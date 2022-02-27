Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 3,100,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

