CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Shares of CARG traded up $14.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $47.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

