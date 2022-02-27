Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 195,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,940. The company has a market cap of $628.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 319.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

