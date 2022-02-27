U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 6,898,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,056. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

