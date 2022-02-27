Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Shares of FL traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 38,022,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

