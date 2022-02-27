Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

