Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 375,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
