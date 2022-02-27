Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Issues Earnings Results

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.
Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,541. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $434.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.08.
DSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Diana Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
