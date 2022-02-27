Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 3,100,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

