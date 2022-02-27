Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

VNO traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after purchasing an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after purchasing an additional 570,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

