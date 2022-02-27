Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.18. 701,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $80.28 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Life Storage by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 226,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.