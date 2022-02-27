ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of MODV stock traded up $12.71 on Friday, reaching $114.01. 188,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,937. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

