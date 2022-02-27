Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Posts Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.