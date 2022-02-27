Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,548. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

