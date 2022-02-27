Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 432,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTY. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after purchasing an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after acquiring an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.