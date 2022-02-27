Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $98.8-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.60 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,096,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,284. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.