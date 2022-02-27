Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.Tivity Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.74. 432,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

