$96.47 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) to report sales of $96.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.38 million to $96.55 million. Navigator posted sales of $70.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $302.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.88 million to $303.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.13 million, with estimates ranging from $382.59 million to $423.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Navigator by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the period.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

