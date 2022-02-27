Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $426-432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.91 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. cut their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.50.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock traded down $15.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 11,096,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.