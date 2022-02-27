Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $664,493.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $664,493.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00036034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00110069 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOCUSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.