$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $36.04 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $154.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.19 million to $160.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 94,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

